$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.19 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $16.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
