$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.19 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $16.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.