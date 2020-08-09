Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reduced by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE COP opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

