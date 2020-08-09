Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 5,600 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $67,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Thursday, May 28th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 43,083 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $459,264.78.

Shares of INFU opened at $12.65 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 111,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.