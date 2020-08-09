Insider Selling: Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Insider Sells 419,500 Shares of Stock

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 419,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$87,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,093,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,477,512.10.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$525.00.

On Monday, July 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 143,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$31,283.00.

On Friday, July 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 23,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$5,911.00.

SAM stock opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.30.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

