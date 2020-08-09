Alan Krusi Sells 2,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FIX opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $280,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

