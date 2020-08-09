Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Director Sells $107,220.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:RLMD opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,775,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

