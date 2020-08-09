Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $531,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,916,000 after buying an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,567,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,088 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,011,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 131.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,786,000 after purchasing an additional 87,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $527.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $540.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.46 and a 200-day moving average of $422.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.