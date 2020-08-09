David A. Pierce Sells 2,385 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
