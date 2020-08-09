David A. Pierce Sells 2,385 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after buying an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,060,000 after buying an additional 3,789,230 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after buying an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after buying an additional 16,151,261 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

