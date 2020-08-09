Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $140,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at $15,804,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 21st, Scott D. Grimes sold 150 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $10,174.50.

Shares of CDLX opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Cardlytics by 58.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardlytics by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cardlytics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 5,600 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc Stock
Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 5,600 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc Stock
Insider Selling: Starcore International Mines Ltd. Insider Sells 419,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Starcore International Mines Ltd. Insider Sells 419,500 Shares of Stock
Alan Krusi Sells 2,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Stock
Alan Krusi Sells 2,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Stock
Relmada Therapeutics Inc Director Sells $107,220.00 in Stock
Relmada Therapeutics Inc Director Sells $107,220.00 in Stock
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $531,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $531,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
David A. Pierce Sells 2,385 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. Stock
David A. Pierce Sells 2,385 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report