Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $140,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at $15,804,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Scott D. Grimes sold 150 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $10,174.50.

Shares of CDLX opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Cardlytics by 58.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardlytics by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cardlytics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

