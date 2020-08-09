Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 30.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $1,717,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 321.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 81.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,618 shares of company stock worth $6,157,414. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

