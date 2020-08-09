Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

