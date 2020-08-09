Jeremy Wacksman Sells 1,536 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $106,152.96.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 87,400 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $6,037,592.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 43,700 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $2,875,897.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.12. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,860,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

