Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

