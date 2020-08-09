The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys 81,500 Shares of GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) Stock

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,285.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,417,500.

The K2 Principal Fund L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 25,000 shares of GT Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

The firm has a market cap of $251.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.35. GT Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$2.25.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of GT Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

