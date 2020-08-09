Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $525,000 Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $197.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.90. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $198.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.