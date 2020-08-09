Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam Sells 3,000 Shares

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $156,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prashanth Boccassam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $147,630.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $153,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $153,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 28.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Appian by 96.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 105,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

