Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $204.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

