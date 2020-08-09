Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $519,000 in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Black Knight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

