Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.17. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 933,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,546,000 after acquiring an additional 504,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

