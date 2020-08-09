FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Mallinckrodt PLC Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $6.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.29. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $5,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 507.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,220 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,988,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 438,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

