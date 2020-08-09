Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.32. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MNK. Piper Sandler downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 240,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 438,901 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,196,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,820,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 374,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

