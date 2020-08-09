KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ROIC stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

