FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atco Ltd. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Atco in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.