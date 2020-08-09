TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. CSFB upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.64.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$8.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.51. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.21.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$606.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

