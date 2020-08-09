FY2020 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for UDR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $78,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

