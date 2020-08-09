Valvoline Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:VVV)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of VVV opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,029,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6,211.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 848,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

