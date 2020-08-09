Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €125.33 ($140.82).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFV shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PFV opened at €163.80 ($184.04) on Friday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €104.40 ($117.30) and a 1-year high of €180.60 ($202.92). The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 36.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €167.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

