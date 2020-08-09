Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $54.11.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.