Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATD.B shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$46.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$30.40 and a 52-week high of C$46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

