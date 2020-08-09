Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) versus Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Critical Survey

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf N/A N/A N/A Iclick Interactive Asia Group -7.27% -7.22% -2.86%

This table compares Jamf and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $204.03 million 22.85 -$32.60 million N/A N/A Iclick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 2.29 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -47.00

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jamf and Iclick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 0 0 0 N/A Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Jamf.

Summary

Jamf beats Iclick Interactive Asia Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

