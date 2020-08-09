Universal Logistics (ULH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ: ULH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2020 – Universal Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2020 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2020 – Universal Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Universal Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2020 – Universal Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

6/24/2020 – Universal Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 205,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

