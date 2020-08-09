Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clarus (CLAR)

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2020 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

7/31/2020 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2020 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2020 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

7/14/2020 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/19/2020 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2020 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/12/2020 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of CLAR opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Clarus Corp has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 274,139 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Clarus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clarus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Clarus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

