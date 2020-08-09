Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $186.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.90 and a 200 day moving average of $163.83. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

