Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

