Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,571 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.