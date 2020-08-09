Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,055,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,547 shares of company stock worth $10,622,386. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $945.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $955.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $839.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

