Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $58,460,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

NYSE ATHM opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

