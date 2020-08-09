Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Criteo worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 63.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 9.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 317,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 257.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. Criteo SA has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

