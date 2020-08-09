Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Hershey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in Hershey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $142.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

