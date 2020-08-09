Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 221 Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7,578.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB opened at $81.20 on Thursday. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.