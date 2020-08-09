Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $605,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fastenal by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $281,394.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,826 shares of company stock worth $7,215,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

