Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Western Union by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

WU opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.