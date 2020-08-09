Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYT stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.94. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

