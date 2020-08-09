The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

