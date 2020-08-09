Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,057 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $50,532,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.18.

LSTR stock opened at $126.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,542 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

