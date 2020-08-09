Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Total by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Total by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Total by 12.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Total by 20.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31, a PEG ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

