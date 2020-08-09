Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after buying an additional 422,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,922,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $163,876,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

