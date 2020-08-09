CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6,150.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,291 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CME Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,196,000 after acquiring an additional 576,402 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CME Group by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 827,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 566,743 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

