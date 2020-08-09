Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dillard’s worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,024.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 529.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Dillard’s by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

