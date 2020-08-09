Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,278 Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $185.40 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

